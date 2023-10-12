Survivor 45: What is the Goodwill Advantage?

Tonight on Survivor 45 episode 3, the show managed to introduced something new in the Goodwill Advantage. So what is it, and how does it impact the game?

Let’s start by showing how this managed to get into the game. After Lulu won the reward challenge tonight, Kaleb was given the opportunity to raid another tribe. The Reba (Red) tribe got a visit from him and with that, Kaleb bestowed Drew with the advantage.

Do you know how this modern era has managed to incorporate a million different advantages into the game that causes people to potentially lose their votes? Well, the Goodwill Advantage manages to counteract that. This is a way to give someone a vote back for Tribal, and that is useful for Drew since he is close to Austin. Remember that the two are close, but Austin does not have a vote thanks to the Beware Advantage.

What is so interesting about this advantage is that it is so circumstantial. You are not always going to need this unless you are put into a position where you either go on journeys or look for a Beware Advantage. However, it can give you a further incentive to look for this sort of thing should the opportunity arise.

Is Drew going to be able to use this properly?

Well, here is the thing — we are talking here about someone who does not necessarily have the trust of everyone on his tribe. He still has Austin, but he’s already made Dee and Julie, supposedly two of his allies, nervous with all of the digging that he’s been doing. Because of that, they may be a little bit less inclined to support him than they were previously.

If nothing else, let’s just rejoice that this advantage isn’t too overpowered within the game moving forward…

What do you think about the Goodwill Advantage within the game of Survivor 45?

