Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2: What is Ian’s secret?

Entering Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2, we of course anticipated a lot of information to come out about the past three years. However, at the same time a mystery is still here. How was Ian able to discover Ben in the first place?

On paper, you can buy into Ian’s explanation that there was just one part of the Quantum Leap Project that was left over after it was shut down. This allowed Ian the opportunity to find Ben … or, did it? Well, this is the thing — it actually turns out that there is something else going on, and the entire picture of this project is not entirely clear, at least for the time being.

Obviously, the Ian situation is not the only thing that is going on within this episode, as we also had an opportunity to learn a little bit more about Addison’s life, including her new boyfriend. She does find herself in a place where she is emotionally torn, and this is a situation where she is going to have to figure out more of what she really wants over time.

Big-picture, though, what we will say is this: We do like a show like Quantum Leap better when there are a number of different mysteries happening all at once. The more variety that you can give a game like this, the better off it will really be in the long run. Let’s just hope that the rest of the series continues forward in the way that we’ve seen so far.

Also, wasn’t this another great procedural story here? Given how much of each one of these episodes is about the Leap, it is pretty imperative that all of them end up shining through in their own way.

What do you think Ian is hiding on Quantum Leap season 2?

