Magnum PI season 6 campaign continues with TWO billboards!

Last week, we noted that the Magnum PI season 6 campaign was going to accelerate, and courtesy of one of the biggest fan efforts ever. Sure, we have seen billboards go up to save shows in Times Square and some other places before, but we’re not so sure that we have ever seen it so coordinated — and on a weekly basis!

With this in mind, we’re pleased to share that today there is not only one, but two separate billboards in New York City that you can check out over here. These are bright, colorful, and designed to get a great deal of attention.

While nothing has been confirmed yet when it comes to the efforts to make a season 6 happen, there are some general reasons for optimism across the TV industry right now. Take, for starters, Netflix picking up the canceled Star Trek: Prodigy — a reminder that networks and streaming services are still picking up content from other providers. We always think that this is encouraging!

Also, consider the state of the industry at large, where more and more networks are starting to remind themselves of the value of content that is lighthearted in tone and also meant with escapism in mind. TV’s #1 show over the summer, after all, was Suits — meanwhile, there may be a sentiment that a lot of television in particular has gotten too dark and with episode orders that feel a little too similar to movies. We think that there could be a number of interested parties, but the best way that all of us can do to support the future of Magnum PI is to watch live, stream on Freevee or Peacock, or find a way to communicate your passion on social media.

Remember that at this point, there are still SEVERAL episodes to go through the rest of the season. We imagine that there will be a lot of exciting stories coming up for Magnum, Higgins, and everyone else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI, including details all about what lies ahead on the show

How are you feeling right now about the efforts to make a Magnum PI season 6 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







