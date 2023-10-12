Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7: Show EP talks proper ending

As we prepare to see the return of Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 on Max this week, what exactly can you expect?

Well, for starters, it does appear as though some element of closure is in the cards! While it was not confirmed that this would be the final season at the time in which it was filmed, there was a lot of writing on the wall here. This was the sort of thing that allowed for showrunner Jeremy Carver to better prepare for the future.

Speaking per TVLine, Carver had the following message to pass along as we do prepare for the next stage of the series:

“Let’s just say we had a strong-enough feeling going into the season that Season 4 might be our last … Our No. 1 priority was going out on our terms, with a satisfying ending and — most importantly — character arcs that felt considered, earned and unrushed.”

Are we going to get that? Let’s just say that we certainly hope so! The real objective at the end of the day here is that the entire four seasons feel like they all mattered. Sure, it would be great to also imagine a lot of these characters around after the fact, and maybe the show will give us an opportunity to do that.

The real shame here is just that we don’t think that Doom Patrol ever really was able to hit its ceiling, at least in terms of what the show could be in terms of its total audience. That remains a shame, mostly because there are few shows out there that were anywhere near as consistently entertaining, subversive, or bizarre. It was never afraid to take changes and, in the end, it deserves a massive round of applause for that. It never strayed from its overall DNA!

