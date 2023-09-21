Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date, trailer revealed!

Just in case you’ve been curious to get a Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date over at Max, we finally have good news!

Today, the folks over at Max confirmed that come Thursday, October 12, you are going to have a chance to see the remaining batch of episodes on the air. We understand that it is sad and frustrating that the show is saying goodbye, but it appears as though the producers made sure that there was some sort of proper conclusion, just in case this was the end.

To get a few more details now about the story and the battle against Immortus, let’s go ahead and share the synopsis below:

In the series’ gripping final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Battling between saving the world and each other, the Doom Patrol are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands… and away from the zombie butts.

Meanwhile, you can watch the full trailer for what lies ahead here. This does allow you to get a pretty good sense of what lies ahead from start to finish, and that includes getting a good chance to see some drama, antics, and of course the really extreme stuff that you’ve come to know and love from this show.

Of course, here is your reminder that pretty much any and all trailers for this show are not meant for family audiences — this show is wild and it’s never strayed away from that. Even though it clearly is not a part of DC’s future plans (at least under the current regime), we are grateful that we had a chance to watch four seasons of it in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doom Patrol right now

What do you most want to see moving into Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







