Quantum Leap season 2: Who is Tom Westfall?

We knew that at some point over Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2, there was going to be a heartbreaking moment. Wasn’t that inevitable? Three years had passed following the season 1 finale and eventually, some people had to move on. That includes Addison, and it brings us to the mystery of Tom Westfall.

Who is he? Well, we’ve known for a little while that Peter Gadiot would have a major role in the upcoming episodes, and it just so turns out that he is Addison’s new boyfriend, someone who helped her to move forward after all the main she suffered losing Ben in the past. She moved and now, Ben is back. For most of the episode, her story was about mustering up the courage to say something to him upon his return — and also figuring out if she wants to be a part of this project.

So where this leaves us is rather simple. At the end of the episode, Addison saw Ben and shortly after, he realized that everything had changed over time. Then, he started the next leap. He may not know enough, but he absolutely knows what matters and it has to be painful. Also, consider the fact that moving forward, he does need to still leap in order to make sure that he can someday figure out a way back home.

It is a kind thing for Addison to do to make it clear that she’s moved on right away to Ben, and she’s not dragging that out. Could she fall back in love with him again? That’s always a possibility, but for now Tom is being a supportive partner. He realizes that she cannot just walk away from this job and that Ben needs her. There is a lot of story left to tell, so we’ll have to see where things go.

