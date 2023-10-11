Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, October 11, 2023?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into some more craziness from the house and the game?

The first thing that we really should do at this point here is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. Beyond that, there is no Wednesday episode for some time. We have noted this before in the past, but it’s not going to change as CBS is going to continue giving us the one-two punch of Survivor 45 and The Amazing Race.

So what are we going to see moving into Thursday’s Big Brother 25 episode? Well, let’s just say that there are a number of different things to expect! We have already seen a fantastic appearance from Zingbot and now, we’ve got another big eviction ahead.

Warning: Spoilers from the live feeds from here on out

While it was not shown last night, Bowie Jane opted to nominate Cameron after Jag, at the suggestion of Cirie herself, removed Felicia from the block. It is now a showdown between Cirie and Cameron, but it’s honestly not that much of a showdown at all. This feels so unbelievably obvious that we’re going to be seeing Cameron leave the game. What else can really be done?

Cameron wouldn’t be gone from Big Brother 25 after Thursday, as you are going to be seeing him become the first member of the Jury. He will have a lot of say in what happens at the end of the season, but we will think more about that down the road.

