Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cirie and Felicia’s plan (day 71)

As we get closer to tomorrow night’s Big Brother 25 eviction, it is clear that a lot of people are already looking ahead. What are they planning for, and what will the future look like? These are definitely things worth wondering about right now.

Well, for starters, here’s a reminder that Cirie is 100% safe versus Cameron. She is a social and strategic threat, but the general thought right now is that she could be targeted later on, whereas Cameron is someone who is too much of a competition threat across the board to stay. Here’s a reminder that he has won both physical and mental comps so far.

With all of this in mind, let’s get now to the subject of what Cirie wants after the eviction. Speaking to Felicia last night, she indicated that her hope is that Cory will be taken out next week by someone if they don’t get into power. That way, it could pave the way for them to try and get rid of Jag, who they recognize is an enormous comp threat heading into the Veto season. He’s been super-solid in the Veto Competitions, and we know personally he has been throwing Head of Households.

Ultimately, the path for Cirie and Felicia is to have Blue and then, to some extent, Matt around for a while — though Matt also eventually needs to go, given that he is far too likable and would beat anyone at the very end of it. Even if they don’t want to work with Bowie Jane on some level, it benefits them to keep her around. The great thing about Cirie is that she can take emotion out when she plays, and she will need to do that if she wants to win.

