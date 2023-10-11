Saturday Night Live promo: Pete Davidson returns as host!

As we prepare for the premiere of Saturday Night Live on NBC coming up soon, get ready for Pete Davidson!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a first-look promo for the upcoming premiere that focuses on the return of the former cast member to the iconic Studio 8H. Just like you would expect, this entire ordeal is silly, with Pete claiming that he is staying at the studio while his apartment is getting renovated. With that in mind, why not go ahead and host?

As some of you may know, the return of Davidson to the show has been a long time coming. Originally, the plan here was for him to come back in the show all the way back in May. However, the presence of the WGA strike changed that, just as it changed a number of other big things across the entire industry. The series has already gotten the stamp of approval to continue work even within the SAG-AFTRA strike, though we imagine that it will still be acknowledged at some point during the program this weekend. It would be weird in the event that this did not happen.

More so than anything else, we really just hope that the return of the late-night institution ends up being every bit as funny as we would hope that it would be at the end of the day. This is one of those shows that has always been a little bit hit and miss but when it hits, there aren’t a lot of other series out there anywhere near as funny. This is what it should be striving for at the end of the day.

(Photo: NBC.)

