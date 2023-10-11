Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 finds new home at Netflix!

For those of you who have been eager to see Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 land somewhere after an unceremonious cancellation, we have good news.

According to a report from Deadline, the animated series set within the Star Trek universe is poised to arrive over on Netflix. The first season (which originally streamed on Paramount+) will premiere there later this year. Meanwhile, the second season, which was already ordered before Paramount+ canceled it, will come on board at some point moving into 2024.

This news comes as a huge victory to all longtime fans of the franchise. While Star Trek: Prodigy was never meant to be a replica of some of the more adult-oriented series, it boasted a great roster of voice talent and was thought to be a great entry point for younger viewers into the franchise. It was the sort of show that parents could watch with their kids and get nostalgic about the old days growing up and watching repeats of The Next Generation or something else within that world. It does still remain baffling that Paramount+ would axe the show given that they are the home for the rest of the franchise, and they should know better than anyone how passionate Trek fans are. (The reason they supposedly did it was to cut total costs behind the scenes.)

Now, we just have to wait and see when the new season of the show is going to arrive — and who knows? There is always a chance that we do end up seeing some more new episodes after the fact. The most important thing, at least for now, is just that there is an opportunity for everyone to see what the creative team was working on before they unceremoniously got the rug pulled out from under them. Nobody deserved that and now, they get a chance to fully shine.

What do you think about Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 being saved over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates coming rather soon.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







