Magnum PI season 5 episode 12: Where Magnum, Higgins stand

As we prepare for Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 tonight on NBC, doesn’t it feel like Magnum and Higgins are in a good place? After all, they just said “I love you” to each other, and this is a positive step in the right direction as their relationship continues to deepen.

As to how the moment came about, it was the end result of the two realizing that they were not going to be parents, at least just yet. While sometimes a romantic proclamation can come at random, it was a deliberate choice here to throw some intentionality behind it. Speaking to TVLine, here is what show EP Eric Guggenheim had to say about it:

“We wanted to get to Magnum saying ‘I love you’ and Higgins saying it back — but we didn’t want it to be a throw-away. We wanted to earn that moment and wanted it to be motivated by something, by an event.

“A possible pregnancy felt like a good catalyst for that. It felt real … For these two characters to get that place, something like that would need to happen. And I like that they say it before we start throwing obstacles in their way.”

This quote is a reminder that there will be obstacles coming in their direction the rest of the season. This doesn’t mean that they are about to break up, but this is only natural for any relationship. Nothing ever goes perfectly, and the two may have to overcome some stuff before they get to whatever their next steps are.

Could there be more discussions about the two starting a family coming up? We wouldn’t be shocked about that, and we’d also love it if there was a chance to hear at least some considerations about a possible engagement in due time.

