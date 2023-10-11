Daredevil: Born Again reportedly drops writers, reboots itself

At some point we are going to see Daredevil: Born Again arrive at Disney+, but it may not be for a good while. After all, the latest bit of news from the Marvel world suggests that there are some big changes already happening behind the scenes.

Let’s get a little bit more into what is happening here. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has dropped the show’s head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman (Covert Affairs), and has also released the directors planned for the remainder of the season. The Daredevil follow-up series was given a hefty episode order from the start, with the hope being that it can replicate at least some of the success that it had over at Netflix, where it aired in a slightly different form for three seasons.

Ord and Corman will reportedly stay on board as executive producers, but the entire project will undergo a massive overhaul as the studio works to really alter how they move forward with their television properties. As it turns out, allowing for more a traditional TV environment with shows like this can be a good thing! From the start Marvel has been more hesitant to hand down the “showrunner” title, but they may be looking for that now in an effort to have a more cohesive narrative from start to finish. This was a big problem with Secret Invasion, and we know that some other projects have had a number of other behind-the-scenes changes over time.

Given that the SAG-AFTRA strike has yet to reach a proper conclusion, this does allow Marvel a chance to make a few moves before filming would resume. Let’s just hope that these all send the show moving into a more positive direction.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

