Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 10/11?

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? We know that this has been a really long break … but is there a light at the end of the horizon?

Well, this is where we do come in to deliver both the good and bad news. Where to start? Well, let’s get the bad part out of the way here, as there is no episode of any of these three franchise shows on the air tonight. Instead, the plan remains to bring them back at some point next year. The WGA strike is over and scripts can now be put together. We are still waiting for the SAG-AFTRA strike to be done, but it does feel like there has been progress the past week and a half. Fingers crossed, we do end up getting to the end of that by the end of the month.

So while there is no new episode of any of these shows tonight, we can at least confirm that NBC is still going to be airing Chicago Fire repeats at the 10:00 timeslot. Tonight, the installment coming on is “Acting Up” — to get more about that, all you have to do is check out the synopsis:

10/11/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cruz feels the burden of his increased responsibilities. Kidd, Gallo and Carver get caught in the middle of a gang war on a call. Herrmann wrangles Trudy for help lifting Cindy’s mood. TV-14

Hopefully, by the time next month rolls around we’ll start to get a few more details about the new seasons of these shows — we certainly know that there are some big cliffhangers that need to be addressed in some way!

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Chicago Fire season 12, including how production is restarting

Is there any one thing you most want to see from Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire when they all come back on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates coming up soon.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







