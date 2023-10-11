The Morning Show season 3 episode 6: A Bradley, Laura moment

If you have been rooting for Bradley and Laura on The Morning Show for a while, the events of season 3 episode 6 may have made you happy! After all, it feels like the two characters are finally getting closer to letting each other in fully, and who would’ve thought that Hal would be so tied to it all?

Well, we suppose several of you may have actually suspected that. Bradley has already shown a willingness to do whatever she can for her brother, one of the few people she still has left in her life from her pre-UBA days. She even tried to hide the truth amidst that entire (and bonkers) January 6th storyline! We know that Laura does make her happy, but she is also so worried of her own “mess” pushing her away.

That is what makes that conversation between Laura and Hal in this episode so important. Or, at least it does in this particular point in time. Julianna Margulies’ character has blamed herself for what happened between her and Bradley, that she judged her family or tried to create some sort of wedge between them. She is trying to correct whatever mistakes she feels like she has made, and is trying to show some growth.

Is all of this great? Absolutely, but there is still another show that has to drop here, and that is the part of all of this that could make everything that much more heartbreaking. There is a reason why Bradley and Cory made the pact that they did to never talk about her deleting the footage. That secret hasn’t come out yet, but remember this: It’s almost sure to come out at some point.

After all, aren’t all secrets in the world of dramatic television meant to be revealed?

