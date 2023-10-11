Is Billy Crudup leaving The Morning Show; is Cory getting fired?

Following the events of The Morning Show season 3 episode 6, we would not blame anyone who had questions about Cory’s future. Is he getting fired and, by virtue of that, is Billy Crudup leaving the show?

Well, from the moment that Jon Hamm came on board this show as Paul Marks, it was fairly easy to say that he was going to be bringing a certain element of chaos to the table. Now, we’ve actually seen a good bit of that play out. Despite all of Cory’s efforts to court him to by UBA, Paul is planning to kick him to the curb soon after he takes over. From there, he wants to put Stella in charge, taking a big risk that aligns with what he’s known for.

Why Stella? He knows that she is brilliant, but is also tied to what happened in the past? Paul is an interesting person in that he likes to be challenged — or, is that just what he says? You can also argue that a lot of his actions are just based on him making people think that way.

Let’s get back to Crudup’s future for a moment here. While we know the actor is in demand and has some other things coming up down the road, we don’t really think that there is all that much direct evidence out there that he is departing the show. We tend to think that instead, Cory either finds a way to keep this job or takes on some other role.

Just remember this: The Morning Show is one that definitely loves to evolve these characters and their career positions. Remember that Bradley has changed jobs multiple times, and even Cory wasn’t in the spot that he’s in now back in season 1.

