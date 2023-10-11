When Calls the Heart season 10 finale: Romantic closure ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared for the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale coming onto Hallmark Channel in a few days, why not discuss closure? Or, to be more specific, romantic closure? We know that there has been a ton of drama on this front, and we can’t honestly say that we’re confident that any answers are coming at all.

When it comes to side plots, we do think that it’s possible that something more could be solidified between Mike and Mei — they are firmly entrenched in Hope Valley at this point and beyond that, it feels like there are definitely some feelings there. Why not move things forward a little bit more? Meanwhile, we also tend to think that we could see some great stuff with Rosemary and Lee as they make a big decision about a godparent for their baby.

Of course, the #1 talking point is obviously going to be what happens when it comes to Elizabeth’s romantic life; there is no getting around that. For now, it does feel like her and Lucas are done and there’s no real way back — even if he loses the election, she already admitted that there’s something else missing between them! We don’t know how you really recover from that and honestly, at this point they may both need to move forward, even if they do still have love in their hearts for each other.

As for Elizabeth and Nathan, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if there is something within the finale that sets the stage for them to have a future together. The big question is just how far the writers really want to go with it. Since they’ve been pretty slowly-paced with almost everything else this season, we don’t think anything needs to be rushed.

Instead, if there is some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the season, couldn’t it be about potential feelings? Or, what their future could hold? That would at least make a certain amount of sense.

What sort of closure do you think we could get moving into the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale, if any?

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

