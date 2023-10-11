Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4: New Lucius teases

As you do prepare yourselves to see Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 on Max tomorrow, is a big Lucius story coming? Well, in general, it feels like the character is going to have a huge part to play now that we know that he is alive!

Were we worried about his fate for most of the off-season? Absolutely, but it is a thrill to see him back around — though clearly, there is a lot that needs to be addressed here. Take, for starters, how he ended up overboard in the first place. We know that there is not a lot of time with there only being five more episodes this season, so we expect the writers to dive into material for Lucius at just about every turn.

So what does the future look like for this character? Well, speaking to Vanity Fair on set during production (and well before the SAG-AFTRA strike), here is some of what Nathan Foad had to say:

I’m on set a lot more with Black Pete, and less with Stede and Blackbeard. This season has been a bit harder. I’ve got some slightly heavier material this season, so I’ve definitely had to dig into the role a bit more.

Ultimately, isn’t what all of us want? The great thing that we should say about this show is that every person around this band of pirates is unique, relatable, and also so much more than they at first seem. There is a lot to explore across the board.

Who else is worth watching entering episodes 4 and 5? Well, beyond the obvious two in Blackbeard and Stede, you have to consider how Izzy is faring now…

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

