The Voice 24: Caleb Sasser auditions to ‘Another Sad Love Song’

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice 24 closed out with a performance from Caleb Sasser — what did he bring to the table?

Well, for starters, Caleb grew up almost entirely on gospel music. He’s also performed in the past with some big names like Alicia Keys, so he absolutely has some experience in this world! His song choice tonight as “Another Sad Love Song” by Toni Braxton, but was looking to bring his own touch to it rather than just make it some recreation of something that we have heard in the past.

It took about three words for us to realize that he was a great singer — and apparently, some of the coaches felt the same way. Both Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan turned around immediately, and after that Reba McEntire was next. John Legend also turned around pretty early, making this one of the fastest four-chair turns that we have seen in a good while. We also give Caleb credit for not letting the emotional of the moment change his performance. His range is fantastic and we love that he does give himself the ability to have a few jazzy runs here and there — this is totally one of those guys who wants to make every single song his own.

Also, this was one of those guys who felt like they obviously had a coach picked out from the get-go. The moment that he said that John was one of his biggest musical influences, we figured that it was over for just about everyone else. We love surprises, but it didn’t make a lot of sense for him to choose anyone else!

Who did he chose?

Well, Caleb claimed it was a tough choice … but he still picked John. Shocker!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

