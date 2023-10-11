Dancing with the Stars 32: Ariana Madix dedicates dance to father

We knew that entering Dancing with the Stars 32 week 3 that Ariana Madix had a chance to make a big jump forward. Through the first two weeks, she established herself as one of the dancers to watch.

So what did the Vanderpump Rules star bring to the table here during Motown Week? Well, she did a quickstep set to “You Can’t Hurry Love” that she dedicated to her late father. She grew up listening to Motown and you could see just how much that this meant to her. (We also like how we’re getting to know Ariana in this environment, which is pretty night-and-day from what we see on Bravo a lot of the time.)

Ariana had a lot of fun here! Quicksteps are not easy dances to do, but she got into the character really well and Pasha choreographed this really well. You could even see some of the crowd getting emotional after the fact.

After this dance, we don’t know if we can say that Ariana is 100% the favorite, but that is no slight on her at all. We would argue that personally, this was her best dance we’ve seen so far and it may be her, Charity Lawson, and Jason Mraz who are the three to watch the most. In general and as we’ve said in the past, the women in particular have been incredibly strong so far this season and there’s been a real push by all of them to bring it.

What were her scores?

She managed overall a 34 out of 40, tying her with Mraz for the best routine of the night. If she is already this good in the ballroom now, who knows where she will be down the road?

