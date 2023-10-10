Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 trailer: Take a deeper look!

As you prepare for the launch of Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Paramount+ come November 5, do you want to learn more about it?

Today, the folks at the streaming service revealed a brand-new, action-packed trailer from the series, which stars and is executive produced by David Oyelowo. (Chad Feehan serves as showrunner.) We know that Taylor Sheridan productions have a tendency to do right by the history of Westerns, and this one appears to be no exception. Not only that, but this one is also going to be honoring a treasured part of history, as well!

You can see the full-length trailer now over here and if you want to know more, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full season 1 logline. We tend to think it does a good job of setting the stage:

Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

Will this season live up to the hype?

We are absolutely confident and at the same time, the entire premise of this show just feels really smart. Through season 1, you are going to have a chance to see the story of someone who has been unfortunately overlooked in history — and from here, you can dive into a lot of other famous faces, as well! There is a lot of untapped potential through this, and both the stakes and the visuals seem as high-quality as anything that we have seen from a Sheridan show to date.

