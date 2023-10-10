Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who is after who? (day 70)

Welcome to day 70 of Big Brother 25! We are two days away from the latest eviction, so do we know already what is going to happen?

Well, we don’t have to sit here and be altogether dramatic, given that the next big eviction from the game feels almost like a sure thing. Unless something super jaw-dropping and dramatic transpires here, we are going to see Cameron evicted in a unanimous vote. Sure, a lot of people are listening to him, but at the same time, they are also just using them for their game after he is gone.

For much of the past 24 hours, he has made it a personal mission to throw Matt and Jag under the bus at every opportunity, allowing everyone to start to see how dangerous they truly are. It is not working fully on Blue, though, as she still wants to keep that option open. We also think that the same can be said for Bowie Jane, at least for the time being.

What we tend to think the next few days are going to be like is quite simple: An elaborate game of chicken, where everyone goes back and forth to see who jumps or makes a big move first. Cory and Cirie discussed plans today as though they are actually going to work together, which we doubt as a long-term thing. Meanwhile, Matt and Jag have speculated a lot about the return of a slip-and-slide competition on Thursday night. It does feel like the Matt / Jag and Cory / America sides are getting ansty to turn on each other, but is Blue going to be an early casualty, even when she doesn’t want Matt and Jag out?

As of right now, everything is about positioning — there’s even fear about winning the next HoH in the event a double is after the fact! It’s also important to note that Julie Chen Moonves hinted at another twist last week, and what that is remains to be seen.

