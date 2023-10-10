Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cameron’s new mission (day 69)

We are getting closer and closer to the upcoming Big Brother 25 eviction, but is Cameron’s fate already set in stone?

We’re not going to be overdramatic here and speak as though the guy has zero chance to advance in the game, and mostly for one simple reason: We are talking here about a season where people flip all the time! It feels unlikely but for now, it feels like his goose is cooked and even he knows it.

Now, Cameron seems to be campaigning already with the idea of throwing Matt and Jag under the bus and saying that he can be used to go after them — which makes at least some sense. If he goes, then he still seems to be setting people up to go after them. He told Cirie a lot of information that she’s already told Felicia, and it feels like we are getting closer to these two plus Blue becoming more of a sure-fire trio who can trust and rely on one another. Meanwhile, America and Cory have said in the past that they don’t necessarily want Matt and Jag out next, but could look to do it at some point soon.

The biggest issue Matt and Jag face for now is simply that they are in more danger than they realize, and Matt’s loyalty to Cirie so far in this game may be an issue. She’s trusted him a good bit this season, but she’s seen now that he will double-deal and we don’t think she wants to go through this whole experience only to lose in the end. She is pretty dangerous moving forward, but we don’t think anyone understands just how much. Otherwise, they’d be getting rid of her now!

