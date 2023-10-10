Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 10/10?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Can you also say the same thing about FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

We certainly know that there is an understandable curiosity about getting new episodes of all three of these shows, especially since at this point in the fall, usually all three of them are already back on the air. That isn’t the case here, and it will also not be the case until we get around to January at the earliest.

Is there a silver lining in the midst of all of this? We would say so, with it currently being the fact that the writing process has already begun for all three FBI shows already. Matt Olmstead has been brought in as the showrunner for FBI: International, replacing the departing Derek Haas, who helped the show succeed enormously the past two years. We don’t expect any major changes to this show or any others in the universe, largely because of the fact that these series all know very much who they are already. There is no fundamental reason to change anything!

So long as the SAG-AFTRA strike does find a way to get resolved when we get around to the end of this month, we do think production on all three of these shows will kick off in November. If there are a few episodes that get in the can before Christmas, those are stories that could air before we get too deep into February. For now, this is at least something to hope for, right?

No matter what the individual cases are, we do think the goal will be to make the entire universe as epic and dramatic as possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

