Is Ahsoka new tonight on Disney+? The season 2 future

Is Ahsoka new tonight over on Disney+? We know that there is a desire out there to get more of the Rosario Dawson series, and for good measure. While there was some closure at the end of last week’s episode, especially for Ezra Bridger, the door is still open for more.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are going to be getting it anytime soon. You are not going to have a chance to see the Star Wars series back on the air tonight and instead, it appears as though you will be waiting a good while to see what’s next. After all, there is no season 2 renewal as of yet, and even though last week’s finale certainly leaves the door open, Disney is notorious for taking their time on such decisions.

Also, there is another thing to consider here, as well — there has already been discussions involving a team-up movie with Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett at the center of it. That is something that we could theoretically see before another season of any of these shows. It is important to acknowledge, at least for the time being, that there is no season 4 for The Mandalorian at the moment, either.

If you do want to see more of all of these shows, really the best thing that you can do right now is cross your fingers. The lack of renewal news has nothing to do with viewership; instead, it all feels tied to logistics and figuring out what the next steps are. These are all extremely valuable properties to Disney+, which is a service that desperately needs them. After all, it is important to remember at this point that they’ve struggled to develop original shows beyond existing franchises. Some of the expected hits have to absolutely deliver and then some.

Hopefully, by early 2024 everything will start to become clear.

