Ahsoka season 1 finale: Did Thrawn escape? Is Ezra home?

We knew entering the Ahsoka season 1 finale that there was going to be a lot of emotional stuff, and there certainly was.

For starters, though, let’s get to the main topic on our mind entering the culminating story: Did Ezra Bridger actually manage to find his way home? Well, that’s the good news — he can now begin the next phase of his journey. It wasn’t exactly easy, and it also took a lot of help from the likes of Ashoka Tano as well as Sabine Wren.

Yet, what made so much of this story so effective was how it built so much on the story that we’d had a chance to see in the past. We know how hard Ahsoka trained Sabine, and that training proved pivotal in ensuring that the two were about to stay alive, and also ensure that Ezra was able to find his way back.

The bad news amidst all of this, however, is rather clear: Grand Admiral Thrawn is still out there, and this is a problem that is going to need to be dealt with further on down the road. It’s certainly clear from watching this that Ahsoka was never meant to be just a one-season show, and that there is a much larger narrative being set up. There is a part of it that’s about paving the way to the Sequel Trilogy but, beyond just that, we do tend to think that there is still a great unknown for these characters. Isn’t there something exciting to think about here? We tend to believe so.

Also, wasn’t it nice to get one more appearance of Anakin at the end of the finale? It bring everything full-circle, didn’t it?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ahsoka right now, including whether we will get more on the show moving forward

What did you think about the events of the Ahsoka season 1 finale over on Disney+?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some more information coming soon.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







