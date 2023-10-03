Ahsoka season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Disney+?

Following the big finale on Disney+ today, are you going to get an Ahsoka season 2 renewal at some point pretty soon? Or, is the season 1 finale the end for the Rosario Dawson series?

The first thing that we should do here is offer up some sort of technical update: There is not an official season 2 order for the series as of yet. However, that shouldn’t be super-strange given that the aforementioned streaming service does not necessarily order things far in advance. They are a little more comfortable sometimes to take their time and see where things stand in terms of viewership.

With a series like Ahsoka, there are some other question marks, as well. Will a season 2 come immediately, or take place years down the road? We know that there are also plans to have a movie at some point that features characters from some of these Disney+ Star Wars shows. The plan in all of this is somewhat ambiguous, and it may have been creatively pushed back amidst all of the strikes over the past few months.

In terms of viewership alone, though, it does feel pretty darn clear that we are going to get another season of this show. It is really hard to envision anything otherwise right now. We certainly think that Ahsoka Tano is a popular enough character that you can do a lot of things with her and moving into another chapter, you can take what viewers loved about season / Rebels and then move her into some creative and super-unique directions later on down the road.

Fingers crossed that at the very least, we have a chance to hear something more about what the future could hold when we get around to the end of the year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

