The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 6 (finale) runtime

This weekend on AMC you’re going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 6 — otherwise known as the finale! There is so much to be excited about story-wise, but it feels like it’s also the perfect time to have a chat about the run time, as well.

How long of an episode are we going to get here? Given that most of the episodes so far this season have stretched past an hour when you factor in commercials, it shouldn’t be a surprise that this one is, as well.

Now, based on the information that we have seen so far, here’s what we can say: The episode itself, titled “Coming Up,” seems to be at least 80 minutes. Some of the specifics are a little more hazy here when compared to the last few weeks, but rest assured that the producers are going to have ample opportunity in order to put Daryl’s story on-screen. There is a great deal that they have to present at the moment, whether it be what is happening when it comes to the battle with the super-zombie or if Daryl, Laurent, and Isabelle can escape the clutches of Genet for the time being.

There is one other important thing to note at the moment: This is the first episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon all season to have a title that is English. Does this symbolize something, or is it just meant to throw us off in some way emotionally? For now, it feels like just about every option out there is on the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

