The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 6: A jaw-dropper

As some of you may or may not be familiar, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 6 is going to be the finale. We certainly imagine that there are going to be some powerful moments in here.

Take, for starters, the fact that Daryl has to defeat that super-zombie in the makeshift arena! From there, he has to reunite with Isabelle and Laurent and make sure that they are all safe. We know that there is a season 2, but at the same time, there are certain stories you will want to wrap up and/or prepare in advance. We really think that the show is just scratching the surface still of what it can be, and that is crazy considering that we are also coming out of more than 10+ years of the original show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about what lies ahead here, showrunner David Zabel had the following to say about what’s ahead in the finale, plus a few individual moments that will surprise:

I’m so proud of the season finale. The season finale has it all. It has drama, it has tenderness, it has intense action, it has heroism, it has difficult moral choices. It excavates some of Daryl’s past — some of which we’re familiar with, but some of which is new information that we learn about him that refers to a lot of the things that the fans of the show will remember about his relationship with his brother and his family.

So it’s a full payoff to the larger story of this epic journey through France, but it’s also a full payoff to the intimate story of Daryl as this reluctant hero trying to just get back home. And it ends with a couple of moments that are pretty jaw-dropping.

Could one of those jaw-dropping moments involve another character from the original show? We wouldn’t mind it, especially after we heard Carol’s voice over the course of episode 5.

