The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale: Will Daryl survive?

As many of you out there most likely know at this point, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale is coming to AMC next week. So what are we going to see here? Well, based on the promo, we’re going to be seeing a lot of drama — and some lives potentially on the line.

Let’s start off here by addressing the end of episode 5, which featured quite the showdown between Daryl and one of Genet’s super-charged walkers. The idea here is obviously to make a show of Norman Reedus’ character in front of the masses, but is that actually going to work?

Well, for the time being it feels like we have a pretty simple answer to this question: No. There is very little reason, at least for now, to think that this super-walker will take him out. Also, the promo (watch here) shows Daryl elsewhere, at some points alongside both Laurent and Isabelle. While it is pretty darn clear that nothing has gone quite as anyone imagined, at the same there is still that hope that there is going to be a future worth exploring here for all three of these characters. We don’t exactly think that Daryl is going to escape this season!

Now, will there be some cameos from some other characters from elsewhere in the franchise? We did at least get Carol’s voice in episode 5, and that is enough to make us think that the writers may have some other plans for the future. Sure, we do think that there’s a desire to make Daryl Dixon its own show, but there is always room for a little bit of nostalgia mixed in here.

What do you most want to see entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and its season 1 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

