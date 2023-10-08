The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 6 (finale): Home

Next week on AMC and AMC+ you are going to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 6 — a.k.a. the big finale. So what is there to say about it right now?

Well, first and foremost, it does seem as though some sort of emotional could be in order here, given that the title for this big finale is “Coming Home.” However, what does home really mean? We know that for most of the series so far, we have seen Norman Reedus’ character do whatever he deems necessarily in order to make it back to the United States. He hasn’t been all that successful, but he’s tried while also holding true on his mission in regards to Laurent.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

What if France is the character’s home? What if the real message of the finale is that he isn’t going anywhere? Maybe these are crazy ideas, but we are thinking about them right now.

If you do want a few more bits and pieces of information on what’s to come, don’t expect much from the official episode 6 synopsis: “Daryl sets out on a mission.” This is all that we’re getting, and absolutely it is annoying.

Will we get closure in the finale?

Maybe to some stories, but certainly not the series as a whole! There is already a season 2 renewal thanks to AMC, and we think that in general, a show like this could go forward with this six-episode structure for a while. It gives Reedus a chance to balance this, after all, with a number of other projects all across the board.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion right now entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 6 on AMC?

Sound off with some of your early thoughts and theories now! Once you are done, remember to then also come back here — there are some other updates coming your way that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







