The Amazing Race 35 episode 3 sneak peek: The airport surprise

As we prepare for The Amazing Race 35 episode 3 on CBS this Wednesday, why not dive more into what’s happening at the airport?

If you have watched the reality competition show for so many years now, then you are probably aware of the nostalgia that exists out there for bizarre arguments and/or confusion that happens. You can see some of that in the context of this season over at the show’s official YouTube, as it is realized that some teams managed to book an earlier-than-expected flight time at a travel agent. How did they do that? How screwed are some teams formerly in the front of the pack? There is a lot to think about here!

Now, airport drama went away over the past several seasons for a few reasons. First, you had the show needing to change things amidst the global health crisis, and we know that in general there is a little more control than you saw in the early seasons, when flights were truly free-wheeling and all over the place. This is why there are more equalizers now — this way, you don’t run into a situation where a team ends up several hours behind everybody else for some extended period of time.

In one of the other sneak previews for this episode, you can see that there is another big-time equalizer coming after the airport situation on the way to Vietnam … and we hope we’ve explained what that is necessary. We do like that there is still a time incentive for the teams who arrive there first, but it still bunches everyone up again so that if you make a mistake in a task, it really matters.

Perfecting a show like this is not easy, but we are at least happy that for this season, booking the right flight matters … though there is at least a small cushion where you can make it up after the fact.

