The Amazing Race 35 episode 3 spoilers: Airport drama returns!

We knew entering The Amazing Race 35 on CBS that airport drama would end up rearing its head for the first time in years. As we move into episode 3, let’s just say this: You will see the most chaotic airport sequence you’ve seen in a while.

After all, go ahead and consider this for a moment here — in real life, flights delays happen. This is the sort of natural bad luck that can take place on this show. We’d honestly prefer that to just getting the same sort of blasé equalizers that we’ve come to see instituted by production.

So where is this going to happen? Well, consider it on the journey to Vietnam.

Below, you can check out the full The Amazing Race 35 episode 3 synopsis with some other updates:

“No Sleep and a Million Dollar Dream” – The teams feel the strain of commercial travel and float their way through the Mekong Delta as they are challenged between making rice paper or customizing a scooter by wrapping it in vinyl in Vietnam, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 11 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Based on the promo that we saw last night, we could see a situation here where the favorites so far this season will end up in the back of the pack, and this will be a real test for them. Then again, remember this: The favorites were in that spot previously for a reason! If they are truly some of the best that this race has to offer, then this is a real opportunity to get some momentum going in the opposite direction. We will wait and see what happens here.

As we do prepare for this episode, can we just reiterate further how much we love this cast? It has to be the most relatable and fun group of racers we’ve had in a good while.

