When Calls the Heart season 10 finale video: Will Lucas win?

As we prepare for the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale on the Hallmark Channel this weekend, there are a few things we know.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that the election is still happening. It does not seem as though anything is going to change now when it comes to Elizabeth and Lucas. Their romantic relationship is over, but still, the election moves forward. We do think that he cares about her and beyond that, he cares about Hope Valley. We do think that his motive for becoming Governor remains the same, as he is doing everything within his power in order to ensure that the town can move forward with an adequate water supply.

In a new sneak peek over on YouTube, you can see that even with all of the relationship drama, Elizabeth and Rosemary are still fighting to get Lucas as many votes as possible. With that, they will embark on a mad scramble to ensure that everyone votes before time runs out — and that is precisely what they are going to do.

Now, it is our hope that we’re going to see Lucas win at the end of this, mostly because this is a show that is really all about hope. We don’t foresee there being any other reason for the story to end. Also, remember for a moment that this is a man who has experienced such tremendous heartbreak already; we don’t need for there to be any other sadness on the other side of this. What would the reason for that be?

Above all else, we are hoping mostly that no matter where this election goes that there is a way to keep incorporating Lucas in the story the rest of the way. We would more than understand if you are worried about that right now. It’s hard not to be!

