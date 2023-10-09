Wednesday season 2: Where things now stand behind the scenes

We recognize that a Wednesday season 2 is coming to Netflix, but there is still a larger question: When is it going to happen? Also, how will it finally come about?

Well, what we can at least say right now is that the folks at Netflix are going to be moving full-steam ahead to get filming underway as soon as possible. According to a recent report from Variety, the idea at the moment is to make sure that the scripts are prepared fully now that the writers’ strike is over. The SAG-AFTRA strike may still be ongoing, but the hope here remains that filming will begin not too long after there is a resolution here.

We know a few things about the Jenna Ortega series’ future already. Take, for starters, that the story is meant to be darker and there is going to be less of an emphasis here on what is happening in regards to the title character’s romantic life. There is also going to be another member of the Addams Family introduced, and we are hoping already that it is going to be Cousin Itt. Why in the world would we not want something like that?

The biggest challenge when thinking about the future right now is of course knowing that we are a really long ways away from seeing the show back. Even once filming gets back underway there is an extensive post-production process required for a series like this. Nothing gets done here overnight, and this absolutely something that we should be aware of in advance.

The earliest premiere-date expectation that we can make

Our feeling is that we could see it close to the of 2024, especially in the event that Netflix splits the season up into batches. That is something that they are doing more and more with other shows!

