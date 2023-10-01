Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Any news in October?

We know that a Wednesday season 2 is absolutely coming to Netflix down the road and of course, there is a lot to be excited about!

With that being said, though, there is also still a certain reality that needs to be faced here — unfortunately, it is going to be a while before the show comes back. The good news, at least for now, is that the writers can get back to work on the Jenna Ortega series, getting scripts prepared and polished for whenever it is that production is going to start back up.

As for when that is, though, there are some questions that still remain. The main determining factor here is going to be trying to see when the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to a close. We don’t think that we have to even say that the actors across the industry are deserving of a fair deal, but there will be some negotiations required to get them where things need to be.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers that something gets settled later this month and if that happens, we can get some Wednesday season 2 production dates. Remember that we are entering spooky season now that we’re into October, and we do think it would benefit Netflix to get some more info out there about the future of this show.

As for if we’re going to learn a premiere date…

The simple answer here is “probably not.” Instead, our sentiment is that this is something that is going to come out when we get around to the spring of nest year or, at the very least, once production is underway. With all of the uncertainty as of late, we have a hard time thinking that we’re going to get any official news before then.

