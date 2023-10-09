The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1: EP on Carol mystery

We know that there are a lot of questions out there following the events of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon yesterday, especially when it comes to Carol. What is going on in her world at the moment?

Well, we saw during the events of this past episode Norman Reedus’ character communicating with her, where she clearly noted that someone “came back.” However, there are still many questions all about who that someone is. Are we going to see another iconic character work their way into this show? It’s possible, or you could see that moment as a possible Easter egg and setup for another show in the larger universe, including the Rick – Michonne series The Ones Who Live.

If we were to conjure up some sort of theory about what is happening here, we would say that Morgan Jones may have come back into this world. We know that when he left Fear the Walking Dead that he was searching for Rick Grimes, so doesn’t this make some sense?

Unfortunately, don’t expect a whole lot of answers right now on all of this. Speaking to Entertianment Weekly, here is some of what showrunner David Zabel had to say about the big Carol moment:

“Well, it is important to what her ongoing story may be, and it is important in terms of what we were thinking is going on in Carol’s world at that moment. It’s also not what the audience expects or anticipates, if they’re anticipating something. So it will ultimately prove to be surprising. But that’s all based on the idea that we’re going to play out that story.”

In the end, we don’t think that the writers are going to rush anything here — we’d love to get an answer during the season 1 finale. However, we wouldn’t be shocked if we are left to linger a little bit longer here.

What do you think we are going to see moving forward on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and do you think that Carol is going to be a big part of it?

