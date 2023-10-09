And Just Like That season 3: Our hopes for October

Now that we are firmly within the month of October, what can we stand to learn when it comes to And Just Like That season 3 at Max? Is it anything at all?

Well, the first thing that we should say here issue a rather simple reminder that the Sarah Jessica Parker series is 100% coming back for more. You don’t have to worry about that! With this in mind, the only things that you do have to worry about are a little more circumstantial, including when we could actually see the series back in production.

Unfortunately, October is not going to be a month where a substantial amount of news starts to roll in, and you should go ahead and be aware of that far in advance here. Remember that the WGA strike only recently ended and at this point, the best-case scenario we can hope for is that the writers spend the next month or two really prepping out the story. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it is not as though the cast and crew could start filming right now if they even wanted to!

As for what will be coming on And Just Like That moving forward, the top question that we have is really tied to something that we saw with Carrie and Aidan at the end of season 2. The feelings between them are still very much there. However, there is also a larger problem in that he feels as though he needs to be close to his son until he turns eighteen. He wants Carrie to wait for him, but can she really do that? Even if she wants to, she has a lot of life to live and we do think a bit part of this series is all about going where the journey takes you.

