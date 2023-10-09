Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: October hopes

We know that a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is going to be coming to Starz at some point in the near future. Here is just the big question: When is it actually going to premiere?

First and foremost, let’s give you a reminder that the Michael Rainey Jr. series has already wrapped up production for its latest batch of episodes. They are absolutely coming, so you do not have to worry about that. Here is the question: When, and also how the network is going to choose to reveal some of this news.

Here is what we know at this particular moment — the third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is going to be airing in December. Meanwhile, BMF is going to arrive at the start of March. Based on what we’ve seen in the past, Starz is not interested in airing two shows from executive producer 50 Cent at the same exact time. Therefore, they probably are not going to be rushing to bring Ghost back on the air at some point in the immediate future. We tend to think that May is the absolute earliest we could see it and if that is the case, a premiere date will probably be revealed in either February or March.

Now, connect a few of the dots further here — the odds are slim to none that we’re going to get news on a premiere date in the near future here. There’s just no real reason for that to happen. Instead of worrying about getting that in October, let’s just hope that the latest season of Force will cap off its story in a super-interesting way — and who knows? Maybe there is a chance that it will hint at another crossover.

(We have seen Joseph Sikora appear on Ghost already, but it would be nice of the words bled over in some other interesting ways.)

