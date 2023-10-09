When Calls the Heart season 10 finale: Elizabeth & Nathan’s future

As we get ourselves prepared for the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale on Hallmark Channel, you have to wonder about Elizabeth and Nathan. It does feel like the two had some sort of moment in the promo, and is that setting the stage for something more?

For those of you who need a quick recap of how we got here first and foremost, let’s start by saying this: Erin Krakow’s character and Lucas are done. She ended things before he got on the train, and we have to think that this is going to stick. However, Lucas’ story is not done on this show — at least for now. there are campaign posters everywhere in the finale promo as he does his best to try and get the office of Governor — which would help to save Hope Valley in the process.

While we do anticipate some sort of answers on the election within the finale, we also have to think about Elizabeth’s romantic future elsewhere. Is there something happening with her and Nathan? There is a moment within that promo that looks like there could be some chemistry there.

Of course, we do think there’s been evidence for a while that the writers are heading in this direction; however, how fast do you want to make things move in that direction? Given that Elizabeth and Lucas just broke up, it feels a little bit fast to dive head-first into that right away. We tend to think that instead, it is better teasing something, if you are going in this direction, and set the stage for something more in season 11.

At this point, it already does feel pretty clear that the fan reaction to the finale is going to be polarizing. After all, the Lucas story right now is polarizing! There is no getting around that, given that we thought the love triangle was in the past.

