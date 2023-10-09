American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4: Vanishing Twin run time

As we prepare to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4 on FX in just a matter of days, why not discuss run time? Is “Vanishing Twin” going to hold true to the hour-long runs that we have seen so far this season?

If you recall, we’ve seen multiple seasons in the past where we have seen run times go well past an hour long. With that in mind, we’ve been wondering about this at just about every point this season.

For episode 4, however, the show is holding firm once more at around an hour. FX has already confirmed as much with their programming guide. If you haven’t seen the synopsis for what lies ahead yet, you can do that below:

With help from Siobhan, a major announcement helps restore Anna’s public image. Behind closed doors however, something powerful seems to be taking over.

Will episode 5 be longer or shorter?

Well, there is at least a certain mystery that comes with this at the moment. Remember that this will mark the part 1 finale, and there is not an official release date as of yet for part 2. Until we get that, we have to prepare for the possibility that a lot of stuff is going to linger here for a good while … but having a slightly longer episode would at least be useful when it comes to giving us a lot to think about.

Have we enjoyed a ton of this season so far? There is no denying that but at the same time, we cannot say that we have a lot of answers as to what is going on — including whether or not there are real things happening to Anna. Or, is all of this in her head when it comes to someone stopping her from getting pregnant?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

