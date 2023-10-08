American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4: Nicolette’s big role

As we prepare yourselves to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4 on FX in a matter of days, let’s discuss Nicolette. After all, is she one of the most important of the mysterious x-factors at the heart of this current story?

Well, we really should begin here by reminding everyone of where things currently stand when it comes to her. This is someone who is extremely powerful when it comes to her influence over Emma Roberts’ character of Anna, and we mean this mostly in terms of where she stands. After all, she is the house manager where Anna is staying and if anyone can manipulate the environment around her, it is her.

Do we think that Nicolette is the ringleader in what is going on? Not so much, but it does certainly feel like she has an important role of her own to play. We have felt for a while that there are multiple people working to convince Anna, for whatever reason, that she is going crazy. She may even be drugging her along the way! The motive for this is not clear, whether it be that they feel like the child has some supernatural ability; or, they are just trying to steal it away. We’ve felt for a while that Dex is involved, especially since there is evidence that he may be having an affair. Meanwhile, Siobhan seems like the perfect person to lure her into a false sense of security.

What we do expect to see moving forward from Nicolette is rather simple: A person who can control the environment. The longer that Anna can stay there, the more effective she will be in this. Just continue to keep this in mind over the next little while.

What do you think we are going to see from Nicolette moving into American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

