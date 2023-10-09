The Afterparty season 3: Will renewal news come in October?

Is there going to be a third season of The Afterparty on Apple TV+? Rest assured, we 100% want that to happen. As for whether or not it does, however, that remains to be seen. What we can at least say here is this: We are hoping that the powers-that-be will not wait too long to give us more news on the future.

So what is the #1 reason for optimism at the moment? Well, that really comes back to one simple fact: Season 2 ended in a way that makes us very curious for what could be next. Sure, there wasn’t a big cliffhanger, but with Danner now getting into the world of movie-making, isn’t there a great setting for a murder case in there?

Give that networks and streaming services tend to announce their renewals / cancellations in the months after a show wraps, we certainly think that we could see something similar happen when it comes to Apple TV+ and The Afterparty. With the WGA strike now over, there is a chance that there could be more direct conversations on the subject. It really just comes down to when everyone is going to want to make something happen … if they even do.

If there is one specific reason to be concerned over the future of the Tiffany Haddish – Sam Richardson series, it is the simple fact that streaming services are cutting costs and doing whatever they can to reevaluate content. If there is a reason why we think, personally, it would be an issue here, it is because The Afterparty still feels like it has some untapped potential. There are a lot of potential viewers out there that may not even know about this show yet, as crazy as that is to think about.

So, for now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for more news soon!

