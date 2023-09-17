The Afterparty season 3 renewal: Will we learn about it this fall?

The Afterparty season 2 has been over for a fairly short period of time, but that’s not stopping us from thinking about season 3! Of course, the question that remains here is precisely when we’re going to have a chance to learn more about the future … and we recognize that it could be a fairly long wait.

So is there any chance at all that we see the show renewed at some point this fall? This is, quite honestly, a situation, where we could see things going either way.

The case for it – Well, we recognize already that The Afterparty is one of those series that has been incredibly successful through two seasons. Even if it hasn’t been on the level of Ted Lasso or Hijack, two of the biggest shows on Apple TV+, it has amassed a dedicated following. Our personal hope here is that at some point down the road, we are going to have a chance to see even more familiar faces lend themselves and their talent to this world. It’s a big part of what makes this show so special!

The case against it – Well, we do recognize that it is possible that the folks at Apple TV+ wait until after the writers’ strike is over to announce something. They may want to know for sure what the story would be and beyond that, there also needs to be a compelling idea. Our hope is that both the WGA and the actors of SAG-AFTRA do get some sort of fair deal between now and the end of the fall and if that happens, we could see some discussions intensify.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best! While we realize that The Afterparty probably will not last forever, it does feel one of those shows that could.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Afterparty now, including some other discussions about the future — including what the next mystery could be!

Do you want to see The Afterparty season 3 happen over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







