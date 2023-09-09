The Afterparty season 3: Three ideas for the next mystery

Now, it may be true at the moment that The Afterparty season 3 has not been confirmed as of yet over at Apple TV+. However, that is not stopping us from thinking about ideas!

Following the first two seasons, it does feel pretty darn clear that the producers are doing a lot right here. This show has really fun stories, great castings, and mysteries that do keep you guessing. Of course, moving forward we do imagine that they have to do a few things that are different to keep people on your toes. That may mean a new setting, a different sort of case, or a chance to the format overall.

Of course, the possibilities are pretty endless … but we are happy to share at least a few ideas now!

1. The premiere of Danner’s movie – This feels like the one that makes the most sense, given the fact that the premise is already there and it naturally makes sense that there would be some sort of afterparty here. With that, the premise of the show is intact, and Aniq could be attending the premiere with Zoe and from there, they have to sift through a lot of egocentric performers sharing their testimony.

2. Aniq / Danner get a blast from the past – What if someone from season 1 finds themselves in a precarious situation — like Chelsea? Or, what if Danne actually brings Aniq in when is called in for help by an old friend? This is an easy way to loop in new characters, while also keeping the show’s central partnership-of-sorts intact.

3. A situation where there are multiple victims, or possibly a serial killer – This is more about how a story plays out over the course of a season rather than how it begins, but it would be a smart way to add stakes over time and force the show to keep being different. Even if The Afterparty changed genres a ton during the first two seasons, the overall format was pretty set in stone.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

