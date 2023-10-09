The Bear season 3 renewal: Our hopes for October

Is there a chance that we are going to see The Bear renewed for a season 3 over the course of October? We obviously hope for it.

Of course, we do still remain rather frustrated that the news has not officially come out yet. Remember that the WGA strike has been over for a little more than a week, and we thought for a good while that this was the only reason why the show hadn’t gotten a green light from FX or Hulu. So what is going on here? Is this just a case of the network / streamer waiting for the right time for an announcement? We tend to think so.

At the moment, let’s just go ahead and say this: A season 3 for the Jeremy Allen White series is a foregone conclusion. It’s not going to be going anywhere, and it is a matter of when the news comes out. It is very well possible that the writers could work on scripts until a renewal is officially revealed, so we have to consider that as well.

For the time being, we would say to be a little more curious about when The Bear returns more so than what’s happening when it comes to an official announcement. We know that the strikes have caused things to be pushed back, but we also are aware that this is not a series that takes a really long time to film. If we have it our way, we will have a chance to see the third season arrive at some point when we get around to the late summer or fall of next year. We don’t think that this is out of the realm of possibility.

(Photo: FX.)

