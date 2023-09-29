The Bear season 3 renewal hopes: Impact of WGA strike ending

Are we finally getting close to having a little more news on The Bear season 3 over at Hulu and FX? For now, we are at least cautiously optimistic.

After all, why wouldn’t we be when you consider some of the latest news that we have on the subject? Earlier this week the WGA strike formally ended, which you can say is the best news that we’ve had on this particular subject for a while. It does bring us a little bit closer to having some other news regarding the future, and absolutely we are excited for what that means.

If you recall, we have said for a while that the strike is the most-likely reason why we have not received a renewal as of yet. It feels like a foregone conclusion that there will be more, mostly because the Jeremy Allen White series is largely considered to be among the best things that TV has to offer. It is funny, emotional, and intense at times, and it really paints the entire restaurant industry in what feels to be a fairly realistic way. We’re not sure that we could really ask for anything more here.

Our feeling is that over the next couple of months, we will get more official news on The Bear season 3. After all, that does leave the door open for the possibility that we get a little bit something more from the cast and crew by the end of next year.

Are there still some other obstacles that need to be jumped across, including the SAG-AFRA strike? Absolutely, but we do remain hopeful that we will see a fair deal with them struck over the next few weeks. Talks for the time being are slated to begin in the days ahead, and we hope that negotiations will move forward at a steady pace.

Do you think we will get more news on The Bear season 3 in the relatively near future?

