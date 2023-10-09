When Calls the Heart season 10: Lucas running for Governor!

We knew entering When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 tonight, we knew something big was coming up. Is Lucas going to be Governor?

Well, without further ado, we can go ahead and make it official: Chris McNally’s character is set to take on the job. It comes after it was clear that the current Governor (a.k.a. the one out to Destroy Hope Valley) was going to run uncontested. It put Lucas into a tough position — while he did not necessarily want to take on this role, at the same time it made a certain amount of sense. Nobody else had the name recognition necessarily, especially with Lucas getting more and more in the press.

Yet, there was still a larger issue lurking underneath the surface here: Whether or not Elizabeth was going to be okay with this, given what it would mean for her life and her future. She realized that this move was for the good of Hope Valley. However, did that mean that it was the right move for her? She was absolutely hesitant about him checking out the role, and there were a lot of people completely unaware as to how she was feeling. The only two who seemed to take note right away here? Think Rosemary (at least when she wasn’t thinking about her job) and also Nathan.

Elizabeth did seem to be a little bit upset that Lucas made it clear that if he won in an interview, the two would be moving together to the Governor’s Mansion. He wasn’t being malicious; this was just a classic miscommunication at the end of the day. There are just not many other consequences that come along with winning.

Ultimately, let’s just say that everything is being set up for a finale like no other, one that could include a lot of drama from start to finish.

Related – Be sure to get some more new on When Calls the Heart, including what is ahead in the finale

What did you think about the events of When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







