Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? An October 9 update

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be diving back into the world of the crime drama soon? Now that we know that the writers are back at work crafting new episodes, so does that mean the series is back in a few hours?

Well, we don’t want to give anyone false hope, so let’s just go ahead and share the bad news: No. There is no installment of the Sean Murray series on the air tonight, but you are going to hopefully see it back before too long! We do get the feeling that January is possible for a return month, especially if the SAG-AFTRA strike wraps up over the next couple of weeks. We do realize that there are a lot of conversations happening to potentially end it, so go ahead and consider that to be your positive step in the right direction.

Even though the writers may be working on some episodes for NCIS season 21, that does not mean that we’re going to be getting more info on them in the near future — prepare to be in the dark for a little while longer. At the moment, the #1 thing you can expect is resolution when it comes to the Nick Torres story — is he really about to kill someone and if so, what are the legal ramifications of that going to be? Are we looking at a spot where Wilmer Valderrama’s character ends up leaving the show for a good period of time? It is at least something that you have to think about for a little while now.

Beyond this, we do believe that a proper tribute to David McCallum’s character of Ducky is coming … and it is going to be a hard one to watch. We tend to think that it’s going to be hard for the writers to put together, given that so many of them have been there for decades.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 21 when it does eventually premiere?

