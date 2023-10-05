NCIS season 21 premiere date: January 2024 reportedly possible

Is there still a chance that NCIS season 21 could premiere as early as January? In one way, that is earlier than expected. However, there is at least a chance of it per some new information that is out there.

Without further ado, let’s get into it a little bit more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are a number of major network dramas and comedies that could be angling for a start as early as the aforementioned month. NCIS seems to be one of the shows in discussions, but it’s also far too early for anything to be confirmed.

With this being said, it does at least make some sense for the Sean Murray series to be back at some point before February. Even if it is only doing a 13-episode season following the writers’ strike, you want to get the show back soon to avoid an even longer break. Also, winter ratings for a series like this tend to be pretty strong. Sure, there would probably still be some hiatuses in the middle of the season for everyone to catch up behind the scenes, but we’ve come to expect those sort of breaks for the show already.

As encouraging as this news may be on some levels, we do still have to acknowledge the fact that there are multiple reasons why it may not transpire, including the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing. Until we get some sort of conclusion to that, it feels almost reckless to sit here and say that any one thing in particular is guaranteed. (There has been some steps in the right direction as of late, but those are simply that: Just steps. More work needs to be done.)

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the actors get a fair deal soon and after that, filming can start in November. If that happens, then January could 100% happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

