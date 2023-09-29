NCIS stars Wilmer Valderrama, more remember David McCallum

Days removed from the sad death of NCIS star David McCallum, a number of tributes continue to come in from those who knew him over the years.

One of the most memorable to us is none other than Pauley Perrette, who worked with him for countless years prior to her eventual departure. As one of the other non-agent characters, there were a number of scenes between Ducky and Abby and they became known as two of the most well-known characters in all of TV.

In a post on Instagram, Perrette shared a rather lovely, poetic message about her time with the actor:

Oh David.

What a life.

What a legend.

What a journey.

And your legacy

Will always be

The love you have for your family.

Love to Katherine and the kids and the grandkids,

your absolutely very favorite things.

Diona Reasonover, meanwhile, spent a great bit of time with David from the moment she arrived on the show. In her own post, she made it clear precisely how much she learned from him:

Every time I was on set with David, it was a true masterclass. His wit alone was unmatched. I’m immensely grateful to have shared the screen with such a legend. I learned so much. Thank you, David.

Finally, let’s turn over to Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick Torres on the series and is often one of the more outspoken actors from the show on social media:

David, what an immense honor it was to share the screen with you. Your professionalism and ability to effortlessly take every one of us on a journey through your art will be felt forever. I will miss you my friend.

This will not be the end of the tributes to McCallum, especially as we move into a new era of NCIS following the 20th anniversary. He is one of the most important people in the history of the series and we tend to believe he will be honored at every turn.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to McCallum’s family, and all who loved him during this difficult time.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

